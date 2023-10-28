Healthy Workforce Institute Unveils Article In Nursing Management Journal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming Cultures from Incivility and Bullying to a Positive Practice Environment – Narrowing the Perception Gap

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce the publication of a collaboratively written article titled "Transforming Cultures from Incivility and Bullying to a Positive Practice Environment – Narrowing the Perception Gap" in the prestigious Nursing Management Journal. Authored by leading experts in the field, including the Healthy Workforce Institute's CEO & Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson and Director of Education and Research, Cheryl Fletcher, and from ANCC Dr. Christine Pabico and Paulette Sepe, this article highlights the significance of professionally developing nurse leaders by providing them with the knowledge and strategies to create healthier and more productive work environments.

In an era where the healthcare profession faces increasing challenges, the Healthy Workforce Institute is committed to support nurse leaders looking to improve the lives of nurses and the healthcare team. This article explores the critical issue of nurse leaders not having the knowledge, skill, or confidence to address workplace incivility and bullying, which not only affects individual well-being but can also have a profound impact on patient care and safety. The publication outlines evidence-based strategies and solutions to transform healthcare cultures for the better.

Key highlights of the article include:

Role of Nurse Leaders: Examine the complexity of the nurse leader role in today's healthcare climate. Many new leaders lack the knowledge, skill, and confidence to address disruptive behaviors in the workplace.

Bridging the Perception Gap: The authors delve into the root causes of workplace incivility and bullying and explore the discrepancies between the perceptions of leaders and their team members. Cultivating a culture of trust is vital for a healthy work culture to exist.

Pathway to Excellence and Nurse Leader Orientation: Focuses on the Pathway to Excellence and the significance of professionally developing nurse manager to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to establish clear behavioral expectations and hold their team members accountable.

Evidence-Based Strategies: Drawing from the latest research and expert insights, the article provides a roadmap for organizations looking to reduce incivility and bullying in healthcare settings. This includes fostering a culture of respect, enhancing leadership skills, and implementing targeted interventions.

Patient Outcomes: The publication emphasizes the link between workplace culture and patient outcomes, underscoring the significance of addressing these issues for the benefit of both healthcare team and the patients they serve.

Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, stated, "We are thrilled to share this article with the healthcare community, as it brings together the collective wisdom of experts who have dedicated their careers to improving workplace culture. Our mission is to provide healthcare organizations with the tools and strategies they need to create environments where healthcare professionals can thrive and, in turn, deliver the best care to their patients."

Nursing Management magazine is known for featuring articles that provide practical insights and solutions to challenges faced by nurse leaders and healthcare organizations. "Transforming Cultures from Incivility and Bullying to a Positive Practice Environment – Narrowing the Perception Gap" aligns perfectly with the magazine's mission and the broader goals of the nursing community.

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying and incivility. Renee has authored several books including,“Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too! and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn. Renee was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, in 2022, for her work to eradicate disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

