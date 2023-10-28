Azerbaijani President's Assistant Discusses Bilateral Relations With Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
has met with Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyid Abbas Mousavi,
Trend reports.
Bilateral relations, processes taking place in the South
Caucasus region, as well as peace negotiations between Azerbaijan
and Armenia were discussed at the meeting.
The sides exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,
as well as the role of Islamic countries in this regard.
