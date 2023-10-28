               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Records First Death Since Siberian Plague Outbreak


10/28/2023 7:14:59 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A resident of the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan hospitalized with a diagnosis of Siberian Plague has passed away, as reported by the regional healthcare department, Trend reports.

Despite the medical measures taken, the patient, who was in intensive care after contracting Siberian Plague, passed away due to the severe stage of the disease and the presence of serious underlying conditions.

The department also clarified that the delayed seeking of medical assistance had an impact on the fatal outcome. However, the condition of the two other infected patients remains stable, and they continue to be under constant medical observation.

According to the department, cases of the disease were recorded after the slaughter of an eight-month-old calf in a private household in the village of Topar in the Karaganda region.

Earlier, the department reported that three residents of the Topar village in the Karaganda region were also hospitalized with a diagnosis of Siberian Plague, while two more are under medical observation.

