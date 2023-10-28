Kazakhstan Records First Death Since Siberian Plague Outbreak

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A resident of the
Karaganda region of Kazakhstan hospitalized with a diagnosis of
Siberian Plague has passed away, as reported by the regional
healthcare department, Trend reports.
Despite the medical measures taken, the patient, who was in
intensive care after contracting Siberian Plague, passed away due
to the severe stage of the disease and the presence of serious
underlying conditions.
The department also clarified that the delayed seeking of
medical assistance had an impact on the fatal outcome. However, the
condition of the two other infected patients remains stable, and
they continue to be under constant medical observation.
According to the department, cases of the disease were recorded
after the slaughter of an eight-month-old calf in a private
household in the village of Topar in the Karaganda region.
Earlier, the department reported that three residents of the
Topar village in the Karaganda region were also hospitalized with a
diagnosis of Siberian Plague, while two more are under medical
observation.
