Türkiye Processes Critical Minerals On 100Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye wants to bring 1,200 tons of critical minerals to
the local economy with the Beylikova Fluorite, Barite and Rare
Earth Elements Pilot Plant, in the Beylikova district of central
Turkish province of Eskisehir, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The plant, which started operations in April, is set to add
1,200 tons of rare elements to the Turkish economy by processing
them annually, according to data compiled by the Anadolu in honor
of the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.
In the first phase, the facility will focus on the production of
seven rare earth elements and their oxides, which will be
manufactured for the first time.
Rare elements such as fluorite, barite, lanthanum, cerium,
praseodymium, samarium, gadolinium, europium, neodymium and 17
other rare earth elements will be subject to production at the
facility.
The plant will also process thorium -- a raw element for nuclear
fuel similar to uranium.
The elements to be processed are used in green energy conversion
in high-tech products, the defense industry, laser guidance systems
and electronic equipment.
The data noted that the substitution of the elements is not
available at this technological level.
After the pilot plant, plans are to move to the industrial
facility to produce 570,000 tons annually and to generate an annual
income of approximately $220 million for the country.
The Beylikova district is the second-largest rare earth element
field with 694 million tons after the Bayan Obo field in China,
which has approximately 800 million tons of reserves.
The site, which dates to the 1950s, was commissioned in the
100th year of the Republic with $4 million investment of as a
result of studies between 2011 - 2017.
- Records in gold and coal production
Türkiye, which hosts 2% of the world's gold reserves, produced
42 tons in 2020, breaking the record in the Republic's history.
Looking at the data from the last five years, Türkiye has
increased its average gold production to around 35 tons per
year.
Türkiye, which has about 2.1% of the total world coal reserves,
recorded another milestone by producing more than 105 million tons
of coal last year.
It's saleable coal production in 2021 amounted to 74.06 million
tons, including 72.82 million tons of lignite and asphaltite and
1.24 million of hard coal.
In Türkiye, which has an important place in terms of lignite,
19.32 billion tons of lignite and asphaltite and 1.52 billion tons
of hard coal, constitute total coal reserves, which is
approximately 20.84 billion tons.
As a result of studies between 2005 and 2022, the country's
lignite reserves increased by 11.91 billion tons (approximately
143%) and reached 20.4 billion tons together with the fields
belonging to the private sector.
- Türkiye holds 70 natural resource types
Türkiye has abundant natural resources in the mining sector,
with 70 different types within its borders and trades 60.
It ranks among the top five nations in the world in terms of raw
material reserves such as boron, marble, trona, feldspar, barite,
gypsum, chrome and cement. Also, it is rich in various mineral
resources such as gold, silver, nickel, aluminum, iron, copper,
lead, zinc and antimony.
Throughout the history of the Republic, various governmental
institutions have been established to promote the development of
the mining sector.
In the past decade, Türkiye has produced an average of 742
million tons of minerals annually. Last year, it achieved a
historic milestone by recording a 9.1% increase in mineral exports,
which amounted to $6.5 billion, setting a record in the history of
the Republic's mining industry.
The sector's contribution to the gross domestic product has
grown from $11 billion to 93 billion Turkish liras in the last 14
years. Additionally, the mining's share in the national income has
increased gradually each year, from 0.8% to 1.4% as of last
year.
The country also achieved the highest level in the history of
the Republic in boron production and export in 2022.
- Türkiye established boron carbide production facility on 100th
anniversary
Türkiye, the fifth-largest boron carbide producer in the world,
started operation of the country's first boron carbide facility in
the Bandırma district, with a market value of approximately $60
billion.
The country has the world's largest boron reserves, with 3.3
billion tons out of the global total of 4 billion tons. It accounts
for 73% of the world's boron reserves and has 62% of the world
market share.
Boron carbide is an important material used in defense, nuclear,
metallurgy, automotive and mechanical parts production
industries.
State-owned mining company Eti Maden's refined boron sales of
2.6 million tons made $1.3 million in income last year, breaking a
record.
Türkiye aims to increase income from boron exports by converting
boron ore into boron carbide, which has a higher added value, and
to increase the added value of boron ore and play a key role in the
production and sale of the world's third-hardest material.
