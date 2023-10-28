Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Gaza Exceeds 7,700: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 29 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli regime's military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, including 40 percent children, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

So far, 19,743 Palestinians have been injured, since the fighting broke out on Oct 7, the ministry said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA