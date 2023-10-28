Egypt: Israel Impedes Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday blamed Israel for the delayed delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, accusing it of creating hurdles for convoys and imposing overly strict and slow-paced inspection measures.

"The process of transporting aid to the Gaza Strip faces major logistical problems imposed by the Israeli side," the spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said in a statement on Saturday.

Israel requires the aid convoys to be inspected first at the Israeli Nitsana crossing -- located opposite the Egyptian El-Ouga crossing -- and then travel nearly 100 km to the Egyptian Rafah crossing before entering Gaza, Abu Zeid explained.

The Israeli measure "creates bureaucratic burdens and hurdles that significantly delay the arrival of this aid," he added, highlighting the "overly strict" and "slow-paced" inspection measures imposed by the Israeli side.

Israel, he added, also has refused the entry of many aid convoys citing "various political considerations and security allegations."

Abu Zeid also said the recurring Israeli attacks on the Palestinian side of the crossing are another cause of the delay.

"It is important for everyone to be aware of who is the party delaying the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip," the spokesman stressed.

He also called on Israel to stop its "obstructive measures" and allow urgent humanitarian aid into the strip.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Friday that the humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than two million civilians.

"Misery is growing by the minute," Guterres said in a statement following the UN General Assembly adoption of a resolution calling for immediate humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

"Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering. Everyone must assume their responsibilities. This is a moment of truth. History is judging us all."

He appealed for greater aid access to the besieged enclave.

"As the bombing intensifies, needs are growing ever more critical and colossal," he said.

The UN chief clarified that about 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began and in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before. (end)

aff









MENAFN28102023000071011013ID1107323038