Protesters In Rome Call For Stopping Genocide In Gaza

ROME, Oct 28 (KUNA) - Tens of thousands of Italians participated Saturday in a mass rally, calling for halting the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip. The protesters also demanded putting an end to the Israeli occupation and freedom for the Palestinian people. (end) mn

