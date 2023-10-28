UAE Deplores Israel's Ground Operations In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates condemned Saturday the ground operations launched by the Israeli forces in the besieged Gaza Strip, expressing deeply concern over the Israeli military escalation.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to stop the bloodshed, and to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted.

The Ministry also voiced its deep concern over the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis, which threatens to cause further human losses, the statement noted.

It underlined need to provide protection for civilians as per international the humanitarian law and the international treaties, it said.

In addition, the Ministry stressed the importance of the UN General Assembly's resolution issued on Friday, which calls for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce and the halt of hostilities in Gaza.

It said it is an important step for de-escalation, calm, protecting civilians and preserving their lives, according to the statement.

The Ministry affirmed the urgent priority of ending the military escalation, protecting civilians, securing humanitarian corridors, and allowing humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip in a safe, urgent, sustainable and unhindered manner, it concluded. (end)

