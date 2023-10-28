Bahrain Condemns Escalating Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 28 (KUNA) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has condemned and denounced the escalation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, warning it worsens the catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

In a press statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Israeli escalation threatens the lives of more innocent Palestinian civilians, especially children and women.

It dismissed the Israeli acts in Gaza Strip as clear violations of the rules of international humanitarian law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

The Ministry urged the international community to assume its humanitarian responsibilities in implementing the United Nations General Assembly resolution which was adopted on Friday with the support of 120 member state.

It noted that this resolution called for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians, civilian objects and facilities, as well as full and uninterrupted humanitarian access to the Palestinians in Gaza. It also rejected any attempts to forcibly displace Gazans.

The Ministry reiterated Bahrain's firm position calling for de-escalation and a ceasefire, as well as for the revival of the peace process and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It affirmed that the peaceful settlement of the conflict is the strategic choice to achieve security, prosperity, coexistence and just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East region. (end)

kna









MENAFN28102023000071011013ID1107323034