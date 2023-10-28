Ms. Djedje's African Halloween Show For Children At Eastchester Playground In The Bronx, NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dera & Deon's Good Scaring Monster

BRONX, NY, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ms. Djedje 's experience as a nanny for over 20 years has given her a unique perspective on childhood development that she incorporates into her work as an author, children's entertainer, and entrepreneur. Her children's books are designed to teach children about healthy eating habits, cooperation and self-confidence. In her children's show, Ms. Djedje uses games and activities to teach children about African culture and traditions. Ms. Djedje is the founder of wonderplaydates , a platform for parents to hire and share nannies & facilitate free babysitting exchanges between families. On her website for parents and nannies, families can post and reply to multiple bilingual ads for Search / Wanted, Childcare Sharing, Occasional, Part Time or Full Time in French, Spanish, Chinese, Italian or whatever their preferred second language is.Ms. Djedje's work is a valuable contribution to the field of early childhood education. Her show and books "We Are Vegetables, Who Wants To Eat Us?""The Magical Face Of Santa" and "Dera & Deon's Good Scaring Monster" provide children with a fun and educational way to learn important life skills.

Derahonon Djedje

Wonder Playdates Inc.

+1 347-734-3399

