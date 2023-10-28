Reenita Malhotra Hora Signed-On By Indignor House Publishers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reenita Malhotra Hora

Operation Mom

Indignor House

- Reenita Malhotra HoraVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indignor House is proud to introduce our newest author Reenita Malhotra Hora an award-winning screenwriter, novelist, and audio producer. Her female-driven comedy,“Operation Mom ,” is an Eric Hoffer book award grand prize winner, a Chanticleer International book award grand prize winner, and a Santa Barbara Screenplay award winner. Her young adult fantasy screenplay,“Shadow Realm” was a Script2Comic finalist, an LA International Screenplay award quarterfinalist, and a selected nominee for the New Media Film Festival.Reenita has contributed to Bloomberg, Reuters, South China Morning Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN, Asian Investor, Times of India, Rolling Stone, Economic Times, National Geographic Kids, Cartoon Network Asia, Disney, and more. As an on-air news reporter and producer, she contributed to Bloomberg, RTHK Radio 3, Monocle Radio, and the BBC.“Vermilion Harvest,” 2023 winter release by Indignor House, is a historical fiction about forbidden, young love during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, that occurred on 13 April 1919. When a large but peaceful crowd of over two thousand Indians gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, British India, to protest against the Rowlatt Act and the arrest of pro-independence activists Saifuddin Kitchlu and Satyapal, Brigadier General R. E. H. Dyer had his men open fire. Dyer surrounded the Indian people with his Gurkha, Baloch and the 59th Scinde Rifles of the British Indian Army. After blocking the exits, he ordered his men to shoot, continuing to fire even as the innocent crowd tried to flee. The troops continued to fire until their ammunition was exhausted. Thousands of innocent men, women, and children were slaughtered.Her novel,“Operation Mom,” is a coming-of-age young adult novel about a seventeen-year-old Ila Isham with serious problems. There's the angst of being an Ali Zafar groupie, for one. Then there are the extra layers of fat she owes to her part-Punjabi roots. Add to this, parents who have separated; an enthusiastic best friend whose idea of variety is dating three guys at the same time; and her mom's best friend, Aunty Maleeka, whose good intentions and savvy ways throw up more problems than solutions -and Ila's got her hands quite full. When her mother flips out over her plans to stalk Ali Zafar, Ila decides she has had enough and sets out to create a few distractions to keep her mom busy. With a little help from BFF Deepali, Aunty Maleeka and Dev of the inviting chocolate-pool eyes, Ila will have to brave everything from Lagan and OKCupid profiles to meeting handlebar-moustache colonels and middle-aged psychos, as she tries to set up the perfect parent trap for her unsuspecting mother.Operation Mom978-1958503096 Hardback978-1958503089 SoftbackASIN‎ B0BBQ6TPXSVermilion Harvest (anticipated release winter 2023)978-1953278517 Hardback978-1953278524 Softback978-1953278531 EbookPlease check our website for updates on Reenita's release.

