Renowned Scholar Ali Abbas Explores The Nexus Of Decision Analysis And Ethical Decision-Making In New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Distinguished Faculty Member of the University of Southern California, Ali Abbas
Ali Abbas, University of Southern California, unveiled a groundbreaking exploration of the intersection between decision analysis and ethical decision-making
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Ali Abbas, a distinguished name in the fields of Industrial and Systems Engineering and Public Policy at the University of Southern California, has unveiled a groundbreaking exploration of the intersection between decision analysis and ethical decision-making in his latest book, "Ethical Decision Quality:
Building an Ethical Decision Culture
In this thought-provoking book, accessible at , Professor Abbas delves into the critical relationship between organizational decision-making and ethics. By bridging the gap between these seemingly distinct domains, he highlights the powerful impact that decision analysis tools can have on enhancing the ethical quality of decisions, as well as the quality of ethical decisions.
Decision analysis tools are amoral. You can use decision analysis to determine the best way to rob a bank. By understanding the ethical implications of each step of decision analysis, the book provides a pathway for enhanced ethical decision-making.
The book also illustrates that relying on intuition alone for ethical decision-making is not sufficient. Humans are prone to many cognitive and motivational biases that distort decision-making. A blend of both decision analysis and ethics is crucial for ethical decision-making.
Drawing upon his extensive expertise, Professor Abbas emphasizes the indispensable role of decision analysis in promoting clarity of action, capturing uncertainty and preferences, and uncovering decision traps that can often impede sound ethical decision-making. His comprehensive approach sheds light on the pervasive nature of biases in human decision-making, stressing the need for a more integrated understanding of ethical principles and decision analysis within organizational contexts.
"Ethical Decision Quality: Bridging Ethics and Decision Analysis" is designed to serve as an invaluable resource for scholars, practitioners, and educators interested in gaining comprehensive insights into the intricate dynamics of ethical decision-making. Ideal for use in classroom discussions merging ethics and organizational decision-making, the book is particularly tailored for MBA and Executive MBA programs seeking to foster a deeper understanding of the complex interplay between ethical considerations and strategic decision-making within the organizational landscape.
For more information about Professor Ali Abbas and his pioneering work, please visit
Media Contact:
Ali Abbas
Ethical Decision Quality
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
MENAFN28102023003118003196ID1107322988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.