Outstanding Country Single Workin' My Way To Nashville - Nashville Music Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Workin' My Way to Nashville cover art

(r-l) Ray Ligon, Pepper Jay, Al Bowman, John Michael Ferrari - Nashville Music Awards

Workin' My Way to Nashville wins Outstanding Country Single

Nashville Music Awards named "Workin' My Way to Nashville" Outstanding Country Single, written by John Michael Ferrari, Pepper Jay & Ray Ligon.

- Al Bowman, Nashville Music Awards CEONASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Congratulations to Ray Ligon, who was presented with the prestigious "Outstanding Country Single" award for "Workin' My Way to Nashville" by the Nashville Music Awards. Ray Ligon, the artist on this fun upbeat country tune, performed it acoustically at the Award Show, with the beautiful background vocals of Sophie Love. Written by John Michael Ferrari , Pepper Jay , and Ray Ligon, the single was produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group in Nashville.Also presented at the Nashville Music Awards show was the music video for "Workin' My Way to Nashville" created by Pepper Jay Productions using the photography of David G. Baker.Amazing studio musicians on this unique country single are Wes Little drums, Ethan Pilzer bass, Billy Nobel keyboards, Scotty Sanders steel guitar, and Mike Waldron acoustic guitar. Producer Pepper jay also credits the single's success to tracking engineer Jim DeBlanc, vocal engineer Rob Lane, and mixing engineer David Buchanan.According to Al Bowman, the executive producer of the Nashville Music Awards, "'Workin' My Way to Nashville' is catchy and extremely well-written and Ray Ligon's vocals are amazing. The best example of what country singer songwriters dream about ... going to Nashville.Other 2023 Nashville Music Award Recipients included John Michael Ferrari "Outstanding Radio Artist", Gypsy Wagyn "Outstanding Independent Short Film: Lehner's Legend", and Not the Boy Scouts "Outstanding Music Video: 'Benny's Train'”, Katherine Farnham "Outstanding Latin Music Compositions", Ken Lehnig "Outstanding Independent Americana Album Collection", Hemp & Denim "Outstanding Musical Duo", Kim and Jeff Gazzarri :Posthumous Award for Bill Gazzarri", Mary Ann Stefanik "Outstanding Rock Artist", Bob Bender "Outstanding Podcast: The Business Side of Music", Doug Robertson "Outstanding Male Singer Songwriter", Max Rae "Outstanding Pop Music Performer", Not the Boy Scouts "Outstanding Music Video 'Benny's Train'”, NEVERWONDER"Outstanding National Rock Music Performers", and Fabienne Grisel Todorov of NEVERWONDER "Outstanding National Female Rock Vocalist". For a complete list of 2023 Nashville Music Awards recipients, visitThe Nashville Music Awards is a private red carpet event series held in the heart of Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Music Awards Red Carpet Press Events provide the rare opportunity for celebrities and independent artists, bands, producers along with film makers to gather together in an elite class theatrical environment, to celebrate their creative and commercial achievements.The Nashville Music Awards presents accolades and recognition to recipients from dozens of award categories. Accolades received from these private events provide the recipients with unique marketing tools to help them gain a competitive advantage in pursuit of success in the entertainment business and in their other respective fields of creative endeavor.

Lori Colburn

Pepper Jay Productions

+1 775-209-2702

pepperjay@1791

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Songwriters Collaboration - Workin My Way to Nashville - Sung by the Incredible Ray Ligon