President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of
Türkiye, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
My dear Brother,
I am honored to congratulate you and the brotherly people of
Türkiye on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan
on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of
the Republic of Türkiye, and to convey my heartfelt wishes to
you.
A century ago, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the great son of the
Turkic world, a skilled commander and brilliant leader, managed to
unite the people of Türkiye around a single ideal and successfully
ended the struggle for independence by establishing the Republic of
Türkiye, the most magnificent product of his life. On this special
day, we revere the dear memory of Great Leader Ataturk, his
comrades-in-arms and our heroic martyrs with deep respect.
The Republic of Türkiye, which achieved its independence at the
cost of the lives and blood of its martyrs in a very complex and
contradictory international situation, a hundred years on, is a
strong and powerful state with an important position on the global
political map that has its say in global affairs. Ataturk's legacy,
the brotherly Türkiye's development path in the last 20 years, its
tremendous achievements in all fields ranging from the world's
leading army to high technology and innovation, as well as its
confidence and reputation it has earned in the world, are all the
result of your unwavering resolve, tireless work, and decisive and
wise policy. The unequivocal support of your people for the line of
strategic development you are implementing with great determination
and the boundless trust and confidence in you are the most
important factors that will ensure the future success and
achievements of Türkiye.
As a brotherly country, we feel great pride and joy to see
modern Türkiye getting stronger day by day and taking its rightful
place in the ranks of the most advanced countries. The saying of
the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, "One
nation, two states", is an expression of brotherhood, unity and
solidarity of our peoples that reflects the true essence of our
bilateral relations. I would like to note with a sense of immense
pride that as evidence of this philosophy, Azerbaijan and Türkiye
are currently the closest countries and allies in the world.
As was the case throughout history, our peoples stand with each
other today, experience both joy and sorrow together. The people of
Azerbaijan will never forget the unequivocal political support and
resolute position of the brotherly Turkish state and people led by
you for the just cause and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
during and after the Patriotic War.
We are determined to strengthen Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations,
which have been raised to the level of alliance after the Shusha
Declaration. Our intergovernmental relations are built on an
unshakable foundation of common moral values, religious and
cultural roots, and are also a guarantee of stability, peace,
development and security in the region.
I am sure that we will continue to carry out our honorable
mission jointly and successfully in order to keep forever the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood and unity, which is our greatest
asset, further strengthen it and develop our comprehensive
cooperation.
On this historic day, I share in the joy of you and the people
of brotherly Türkiye, and wish you good health, happiness and
success in your responsible state activities, and the Republic of
Türkiye everlasting prosperity, well-being and development.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 26 October 2023"
