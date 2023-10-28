UK Ambassador To Ankara Congratulates Türkiye On Its 100Th Anniversary, Stresses Strong Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jill Morris, the UK's envoy to Ankara, acknowledged Türkiye's
remarkable journey, vision, and resilience in celebration of the
centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Speaking to Anadolu, Morris said that undertaking her duty
during the special time in the country's history is a "great
honor.”
"Today, we are not just celebrating the birth of modern Türkiye
but the vision, resilience, and determination of a nation," she
said.
The ambassador noted the close ties between the two countries,
dating to the 16th century when England sent its first envoy to the
Ottoman Empire.
"Our countries are in a very close and productive engagement in
the international arena too. Cooperation between our two countries
in important platforms such as NATO, G20 and the Council of Europe
are of great importance to enhance global peace and prosperity.
These partnerships contribute to a more stable and fair future
around the world," she said.
Highlighting the strategic partnership in the face of regional
and global challenges, Morris said: "We look to evaluate new
opportunities in many fields, from the economy to defense, from
science and technology to art in the coming period too."
"I see this important landmark as an opportunity to celebrate
the values and achievements of our strategic partnership,” she
said.“And, as I congratulate the Republic of Türkiye on its
centenary, I am confident that the relations between our countries
will become even stronger in Türkiye's next 100 years.”
