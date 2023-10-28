32 Miners Killed In A Mine Explosion In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 32 miners died as a result of an explosion at the
Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, the
Ministry of Emergencies of the country reported, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
On the morning of October 28, the press service of ArcelorMittal
Temirtau (AMT), the owner of the enterprise, reported about the
explosion in the mine.
“According to the assumptions, an explosion of methane gas took
place in the lava,” the report reads.
The company said there were 252 miners underground at the time
of the incident, of which 206 were brought to the surface. The
search for 16 more people is ongoing, the Ministry of Emergency
Situations clarified.
The Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan has announced the
start of a pre-trial investigation on the violation of safety
regulations in the course of mining or construction work.
After the incident, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev, went to the Karaganda region, where he met with relatives
of the dead miners and expressed his condolences, Akorda
reported.
The head of state instructed the government to stop investment
cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau. A government commission
was formed to determine the causes of the incident.
Tokayev also announced October 29 as a national mourning day in
memory of the victims of the incident.
MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.