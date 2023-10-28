35 Killed, 53 Injured In Multiple Car Collisions In Egypt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 35 people were killed and 53 others injured Saturday in
multiple vehicle collisions on a desert road in Egypt's Beheira
governorate, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Security investigations showed the accident was caused by an oil
leak from a car traveling on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near
Beheira, which led to many vehicles colliding with each other.
Multiple vehicles caught fire due to the accident. The dead and
injured have been transferred to hospitals in nearby cities. A
criminal investigation into the tragedy has been ordered, the
report said.
Road accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt as a
result of speeding, poor maintenance of roads and lax enforcement
of traffic laws.
Over the past few years, Egypt has upgraded its road network to
reduce traffic accidents.
MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.