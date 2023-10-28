Five Bodies Recovered On Beach After Migrant-Boat Wreck

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Coast Guard said Saturday that it has recovered five bodies
after the shipwreck of a migrant boat thought to have been carrying
dozens of people in waters off the Sicilian town of Marinella di
Selinunte, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The bodies were reportedly carried to a beach by currents.
The boat also washed up on the beach.
Coast Guard and Finance Police vessels on Saturday were
searching the waters where the shipwreck is thought to have taken
place.
The authorities detained 18 migrants who managed to reach the
shore alive as they tried to get away from the beach, sources
said.
