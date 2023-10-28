               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five Bodies Recovered On Beach After Migrant-Boat Wreck


10/28/2023 3:12:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Coast Guard said Saturday that it has recovered five bodies after the shipwreck of a migrant boat thought to have been carrying dozens of people in waters off the Sicilian town of Marinella di Selinunte, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The bodies were reportedly carried to a beach by currents.

The boat also washed up on the beach.

Coast Guard and Finance Police vessels on Saturday were searching the waters where the shipwreck is thought to have taken place.

The authorities detained 18 migrants who managed to reach the shore alive as they tried to get away from the beach, sources said.

