MFA: France Must Put An End To Its Insidious Policy Aimed At Arming Aggressive Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We strongly condemn and reject the baseless and biased
anti-Azerbaijani allegations of French President Emmanuel Macron
voiced on October 27 in the scope of the European Council meeting
in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Azernews reports.
“It is ludicrous and unacceptable that France, while being a
mediator for decades, has turned a blind eye to the occupation of
about 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia and encouraged
separatism in our territories, accuses our country for threatening
Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. France has never
led a successful mediation effort, and his mediatorship for the
resolution of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has ended
together with the Minsk Group.
Similarly, despite Azerbaijan's repeated call for withdrawal of
the Armenian armed forces, as well as abolishment of Armenian
puppet regime in line with international obligations, including
within four UN Security Council resolutions, French side has done
nothing to urge Armenia to act in line with norms and principles of
international law.
If France directed Armenia on the right path instead of making
false promises, there would be no need to resolve the threat
against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have been solved
peacefully. It was the mediation efforts involving France failing
to yield results and the failure to prevent Armenia's aggressive
policy that led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands militarily.
In this context, the stance of France demonstrates that it
refuses to learn from the current situation in its former colonial
regions. Instead, France relentlessly tries to compensate its
failures in Africa and other regions with its doomed to failure
intervention in our region. If France wants to resolve its fragile
involvement in its former colonies less painlessly, Azerbaijan can
present its mediation services in this direction.
France must put an end to its insidious policy aimed at
supporting and arming aggressive Armenia in our region, hindering
peace and stability,” the statement said.
MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322912
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.