MFA: France Must Put An End To Its Insidious Policy Aimed At Arming Aggressive Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We strongly condemn and reject the baseless and biased anti-Azerbaijani allegations of French President Emmanuel Macron voiced on October 27 in the scope of the European Council meeting in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Azernews reports.

“It is ludicrous and unacceptable that France, while being a mediator for decades, has turned a blind eye to the occupation of about 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia and encouraged separatism in our territories, accuses our country for threatening Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. France has never led a successful mediation effort, and his mediatorship for the resolution of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has ended together with the Minsk Group.

Similarly, despite Azerbaijan's repeated call for withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, as well as abolishment of Armenian puppet regime in line with international obligations, including within four UN Security Council resolutions, French side has done nothing to urge Armenia to act in line with norms and principles of international law.

If France directed Armenia on the right path instead of making false promises, there would be no need to resolve the threat against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have been solved peacefully. It was the mediation efforts involving France failing to yield results and the failure to prevent Armenia's aggressive policy that led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands militarily.

In this context, the stance of France demonstrates that it refuses to learn from the current situation in its former colonial regions. Instead, France relentlessly tries to compensate its failures in Africa and other regions with its doomed to failure intervention in our region. If France wants to resolve its fragile involvement in its former colonies less painlessly, Azerbaijan can present its mediation services in this direction.

France must put an end to its insidious policy aimed at supporting and arming aggressive Armenia in our region, hindering peace and stability,” the statement said.