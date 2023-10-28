Georgia, Kazakhstan Sign Agreement On Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on the
development and efficiency of the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.
The document defines new measures for the development of the
corridor's infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of
transportation.
It will also improve railway safety and have a positive impact
on the future positions of Georgia and Kazakhstan in global trade
and transport.
It was noted that the Road Map for 2022-2027 was signed on
November 25, 2022 at a meeting held in Aktau between the
representatives of Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for the
purpose of developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was established
in February 2014 with the participation of the leading enterprises
in the field of sea and railway transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
and Georgia. The corridor route currently stretches from the
Chinese border to Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea,
Azerbaijan and Georgia.
In June 2022, the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan agreed on increasing trilateral and regional cooperation
and developing the potential of the Middle East-West corridor
across the Caspian Sea. Turkiye took the initiative to include
Georgia in the corridor as part of the transit route.
MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.