Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Hold Phone Talk


10/28/2023 3:12:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the prospects for the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, as well as the current situation in the region.

The importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and establishing lasting peace in the region was emphasized.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest as well.

