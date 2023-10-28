Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has
held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey
Lavrov, Azernews reports.
During the conversation, the ministers discussed issues of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the prospects for the
Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, as well as the current
situation in the region.
The importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of the countries and establishing lasting peace in the
region was emphasized.
The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest as
well.
MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.