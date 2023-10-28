Incompetence Of Canadian Top Diplomat In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
As Russia gradually involves more in the war with Ukraine, the
appetite of many countries from the West and East grow for its
vassal, more precisely Armenia. After India, Iran, the USA,
Belgium, and France, it is the turn of Canada to demonstrate its
greediness for the Russian vassal. However, Canada's behavior
causes chuckles, because many have never considered Canada as an
independent country, but a puppet of the USA. It has never had any
independent international policy, but a mission comprising to
unconditionally implement all commands received from the USA. As
the saying goes, there is only difference between Canada and any US
state is the governor of state has more authority. Inasmuch as the
governors of states sometimes can have independent and totally
different stances than Washington, but Canada does not have such
authority.
Thus, the Foreign Minister of Canada Melanie Joly has visited
Armenia recently and made unfounded statements against Azerbaijan.
Even, going further, she threatened Azerbaijan with imposing
sanctions. It should be mentioned that the said Foreign Minister
delivered hatred speeches against Azerbaijan before, as well.
Besides, Jolie's threatening Azerbaijan with sanctions is
hysterics. She is not the first person, and surely will not be the
last one, threatening us the sanction. So to speak, we are adapted
to it, and such kinds of speeches cannot astride us from our
righteous struggle.
As for her accusation of Azerbaijan over "deportation," it comes
from her prejudice and crusade mindset. Owing to the fact that
Azerbaijan has never expelled anyone. Even today over 30,00
Armenians, including the sister of the former Defense Minister,
live in Azerbaijan, but there is no single Azerbaijani lives in
Armenia. In addition, Azerbaijan embraced all people regardless of
their origin expelled by Armenia in the 1990s. Obviously, the
Foreign Minister does not know it, Hayk expelled thousands of
Muslim Kurds from their historical motherlands together with
Azerbaijanis in the 1990s. To top it all off, Armenia invaded
Azerbaijani territories and forced many Azerbaijani, Kurds,
Russians, Meskhetians and Udis to leave the homeland. Thereupon, it
kept these territories under invasion for 30 by looting the homes
of locals and erasing them. However, neither she nor any other
Canadian politician has ever criticized and accused Armenia of
deportation. On the other hand, it is understandable, because
Armenians tried to go on the trace of Melanie's forefathers. As is
known, Canada is a country of invaders. A few hundred years ago,
invaders from Europe stepped on North America and made it their
home by mass-killing and driving local Indians out. Armenians
wanted to repeat the same thing but failed. We are not as weak as
Indians. So, keeping the bloody history of her country in mind, the
Top Diplomat must understand the point that Canada is the last
country to accuse any state of deportation, let alone
Azerbaijan.
Besides, Joly's coming to a combat position on the border of
Armenia with Azerbaijan and observing Azerbaijan with binoculars,
shows how far she is from diplomatic behavior and norms. The
behavior also confirms that she is incompetent as the head of the
Foreign Ministry.
As for Canada's joining the EU mission in Armenia, it is nothing
but an operation of the USA to place its "vassal" in this mission.
The USA does not join the EU mission itself, but wants to control
the processes through its "puppet."
To top it all off, nonsensical ideas voiced by the head of the
Canadian Foreign Ministry show that the Minister does not even have
the usual geographical knowledge. Otherwise, she would have
understood the importance of Azerbaijan. Today, Canada supplies its
uranium needs through Central Asian countries. Uranium cannot be
transported by air, so it is possible to take uranium to Canada via
either China or Azerbaijan. It is impossible for China to agree to
this, so Canada depends on Azerbaijan in this matter. Azerbaijan
can and should stop this export at any time.
Given Canada's hostile stance, Azerbaijan should speak to Canada
in a language it understands. We should give Canada the necessary
lessons to make it understand who is who in the Caucasus. In my
opinion, first of all, we should start with Canadian companies
operating in Azerbaijan and their activities should be limited.
Today, Azerbaijan does not need Canada or its companies.
