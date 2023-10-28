Russian Invaders Again Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are again attacking the city of Kherson. Explosions are rocking the coastal areas.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Kherson is under enemy fire. Explosions are rocking the coastal districts of the city. Special attention to the Dniprovskyi district,” the report states.
A reminder that, on the morning of October 28, 2023, a woman, 80, was injured in Russia's shelling of Kherson.
MENAFN28102023000193011044ID1107322906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.