Russian Invaders Again Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are again attacking the city of Kherson. Explosions are rocking the coastal areas.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Kherson is under enemy fire. Explosions are rocking the coastal districts of the city. Special attention to the Dniprovskyi district,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the morning of October 28, 2023, a woman, 80, was injured in Russia's shelling of Kherson.