Finland Preparing New Aid Package For Ukraine To Protect Critical Infrastructure Klymenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

"Protecting critical infrastructure facilities and ensuring the safety of people in the autumn-winter period are now priority tasks. And in this area, too, we can count on Finland's support. According to Minister Rantanen, new aid packages are already being formed," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted on Telegram following a meeting with Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen in Vilnius, Ukrinform reports.

The minister added that Finland's aid was mostly focused on strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian rescuers. Thus, according to Klymenko, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received nine specialized vehicles from Finnish colleagues only at the beginning of this week.

In addition, the minister added, the parties agreed on the organization of training for Finnish rescuers.

"Colleagues are impressed by the work of Ukrainian emergency workers during a full-scale invasion and want to adopt the acquired practical experience," Klymenko wrote.

As reported, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, based on the government's proposal, approved the decision to provide the 19th package of military aid to Ukraine worth €95 million.