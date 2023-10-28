Invaders Attack Korabelnyi District Of Kherson, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in the Russian shelling of Korabelnyi district in Kherson city.

"The Russian army is once again attacking Korabelnyi district of Kherson today. Around 16:30, a man was hit by an enemy strike. He was diagnosed with head and neck injuries," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports .

The victim was hospitalized in the surgical department.

In turn, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko added that a 10 kV power supply network was damaged in Korabelnyi district as the Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson.

"About 2,000 consumers, mainly the private sector, were left without electricity," he said.

Restoration works have already begun.

As reported, explosions were heard in the coastal areas of Kherson.

In addition, three people were injured in the shelling of Ivanivka and Kozatske settlements in Kherson region.