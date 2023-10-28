Russians Mark Educational Institutions In Mykolayiv Region As Military Targets Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders marked almost all educational institutions in Mykolayiv region as military targets, so it is not possible to conduct lessons there offline.

Head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said this during a briefing at the Administration on October 28, answering journalists' questions about why schools were not working as in other regions, Ukrinform reports.

"Mykolayiv Region was a front-line region for a long time and some educational institutions were used by our military for a short period of time. Therefore, the Russians marked them all as military targets. There has been no military there for a long time, but the Russians are stupid and they can hit a school or other educational institution at any moment, even after six months. Therefore, we can't take risks and conduct lessons offline," Kim said.

He noted that this issue had been discussed many times, all the pros and cons had been considered, but it was decided to wait a little longer.

As of September 1, 2023, 110 full-fledged shelters fully meeting the standards were arranged in educational institutions in Mykolayiv region. This is slightly more than 10% of the need.