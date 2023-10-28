Defense Forces Repel 37 Enemy Attacks During The Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 37 attacks of the Russian army and prevented the enemy from regaining the lost positions in Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Saturday, October 28, published on Facebook .

In total, 48 combat engagements took place at the front during the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The offensive operation of the defense forces continues in Melitopol direction. In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out offensive (assault) actions.

The defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation launched five strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters. Missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck one such cluster and an enemy artillery system.

During the day, the Russian army launched five missile strikes, 18 airstrikes and 20 MLRS attacks on positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. The invaders also fired Iskander-K missiles at Ukraine.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were injured, private houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, fires on populated settlements from its territory and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

During the day, about 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Turya, Zarutske in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region. The defense forces repelled five enemy attacks on this section of the front.

About 10 settlements, including Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Synkivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region, came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

In Lyman direction, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions but continued to regroup troops. The invaders shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Torske, Verkhniokamyanske, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled six enemy attacks.

About 20 settlements, including Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Avdiivka direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Opytne in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Novobakhmutivka in Donetsk region. The invaders attacked more than 10 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne in Donetsk region with artillery and mortars.

In Marinka direction, the defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Marinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region.

The Russian army carried out an air strike in the area of Katerynivka. The enemy shelled about 10 settlements with artillery and mortars, in particular Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Marinka, and Pobieda.

In Shakhtarske direction, the invaders carried out unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorske and south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region, with the support of aviation. About 10 settlements were hit with enemy mortars and artillery, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian troops tried to restore the lost position near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region but failed. About 30 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Kherson direction, the Russian army launched airstrikes in the areas of Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Tiahynka, and Ivanivka in Kherson region. The enemy fired artillery at Kherson.