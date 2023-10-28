Zelensky Outlines Three Important Things That Ukrainian Peace Formula Can Do

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the Peace Formula proposed by him last year was gradually becoming global as many people supported it or expressed an effective interest in working with it.

He said this while addressing the third meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula implementation in Malta, the Office of the President of Ukraine informs .

The Head of State noted that the Ukrainian Peace Formula contains 10 points that cover all aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and are based on the principles of the UN Charter and the UN General Assembly resolutions approved by the world.

“What are the main things the Peace Formula can do? Very important things. First, the Peace Formula ensures the full force of the UN Charter to stop the aggression against our country and eliminate all its consequences, and thus can later become a model when the full power of international law can prevent other aggressions. Secondly, the Peace Formula enables each country to become a leader in its part and of its kind to restore peace and play an independent role in making peace. And the third, our joint efforts are laying the foundation for a new global tradition of unity – when helping one country end a war, it helps us learn how to end all wars,” Zelensky said.

According to him, although there are no two wars alike, the Peace Formula can and should be universal.

“The plan for its implementation needs to be joint – to reflect not a particular national position, but the position of people, of all mankind. We shall prepare a joint action plan and then submit it to the Global Peace Summit – at the level of leaders – to approve and implement it for the sake of peace, for the sake of the protection of every nation from wars,” the President stressed.

He thanked every state and international organization that joined the meeting in Malta. In general, as Zelensky noted, almost 70 global actors have already joined the Peace Formula process.

As reported, on behalf of President Zelensky, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak started consultations with the Netherlands regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in accordance with the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Malta.