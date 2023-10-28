Yermak Holds Meeting With Malta's FM Borg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Malta, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has met with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta Ian Borg.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Yermak expressed gratitude to the Maltese side for organizing the meeting with the unprecedented number of participants from around the world to discuss the principles of peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the world. The Head of the President's Office thanked Malta for its active support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, namely in the context of important decisions for Ukraine at the UN and other international organizations.

“We will never forget your support for our country from the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion,” Yermak said.

Meanwhile, Borg noted that Malta promptly decided not to be a neutral observer but to assist Ukraine in countering aggression, because they respect international law, the UN Charter, and value human life.

“If we allow Russia to do as it pleases, it means that in the future, someone else may do the same,” Borg stressed.

The parties acknowledged the need for further development and practical implementation of Ukrainian-Maltese bilateral relations, including the joint implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives.

According to Borg, this involves not only post-war reconstruction but also the joint development of business projects with partners to ensure international assistance to Ukraine.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas regarding Malta's participation in the implementation of specific points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Yermak called on the Maltese side to contribute to the return of abducted Ukrainian children and to join Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

Borg also recognized the important role of Ukraine in ensuring global food security despite Russia's ongoing full-scale armed aggression.

A reminder that, on October 28-29, 2023, Malta is hosting the third meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of national security and foreign policy advisors.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine