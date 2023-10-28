Ukraine Increases Ammo Production But Still Counts On Supplies From Partners Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the increase in ammunition production volumes at domestic plants, Ukraine needs further supplies from partner countries.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are multiplying the production of munitions at domestic plants, but the level of consumption on the front today is so that no country in the world, even if all the countries of the free world were united, would not have enough production capacity to reach the level of our consumption. Therefore, indeed, even despite the expansion of our production, we still rely on supplies from partner countries,” Kamyshin told.

In his words, the war in Ukraine and the war in Israel are prompting the world to realize that the defense industry must expand across the globe.

“At the NATO Forum, which was dedicated specifically to the defense industry, we spoke about how to integrate Ukraine's industrial complex into the [industrial] complex of NATO countries, since, if we want to join the Alliance, our defense industry has to integrate as well,” Kamyshin noted.

According to Kamyshin, Ukraine has the capacity to produce drones, and they meet the frontline needs. At the same time, Ukraine needs to further develop the defense industry in order to be ready for any manifestations of aggression.