Baku Port Talks About Providing Wide Range Of Additional Services (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan's Baku
Port aims to create a world-class port, strategically located in
the heart of Eurasia and serving as a vital link connecting Asia
and Europe, Port's Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah said,
Trend reports.
He spoke during a visit to Alat terminal on the sidelines of the
42nd BSEC-URTA (Union of Road Transport Associations in the Black
Sea Economic Cooperation Region) General Assembly meeting in
Baku.
He added that this is achieved by providing a wide range of
value-added services.
"The main goal of Baku Port is to develop and operate a port
complex that is an example of global excellence. This implies a
multifaceted approach to the service provision," Seah
emphasized.
Baku International Sea Trade Port is the largest port on the
Caspian Sea, located at the intersection of east-west and
north-south transportation corridors. Sea trade communication with
major Caspian sea ports is maintained through the port
terminals.
The master plan for the construction of the second phase of the
port has been under development since 2023. Upon completion of the
second phase of construction, the port capacity will be 25 million
tons per year, and the TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container
handling capacity will be 500,000 per year. A mineral fertilizer
terminal with a transshipment capacity of 2.5 million tons per year
is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
