Baku Port Talks About Providing Wide Range Of Additional Services (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan's Baku Port aims to create a world-class port, strategically located in the heart of Eurasia and serving as a vital link connecting Asia and Europe, Port's Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a visit to Alat terminal on the sidelines of the 42nd BSEC-URTA (Union of Road Transport Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region) General Assembly meeting in Baku.

He added that this is achieved by providing a wide range of value-added services.

"The main goal of Baku Port is to develop and operate a port complex that is an example of global excellence. This implies a multifaceted approach to the service provision," Seah emphasized.

Baku International Sea Trade Port is the largest port on the Caspian Sea, located at the intersection of east-west and north-south transportation corridors. Sea trade communication with major Caspian sea ports is maintained through the port terminals.

The master plan for the construction of the second phase of the port has been under development since 2023. Upon completion of the second phase of construction, the port capacity will be 25 million tons per year, and the TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container handling capacity will be 500,000 per year. A mineral fertilizer terminal with a transshipment capacity of 2.5 million tons per year is expected to be commissioned in 2023.