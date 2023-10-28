               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
West Is Responsible For What Is Happening In Gaza Strip - Erdogan


10/28/2023 3:11:15 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. It is the West that bears the greatest responsibility for what is happening in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"You should know that we are as firm in the Middle East as we are in Karabakh and Libya," Erdogan noted.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

