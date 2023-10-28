West Is Responsible For What Is Happening In Gaza Strip - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. It is the West
that bears the greatest responsibility for what is happening in the
Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.
"You should know that we are as firm in the Middle East as we
are in Karabakh and Libya," Erdogan noted.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
