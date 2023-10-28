Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The official
exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,
Tren reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to
one US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US
dollar
|
October 16
|
1.7
|
October 23
|
1.7
|
October 17
|
1.7
|
October 24
|
1.7
|
October 18
|
1.7
|
October 25
|
1.7
|
October 19
|
1.7
|
October 26
|
1.7
|
October 20
|
1.7
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange
rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0014 manat. The
weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0074 manat and
amounted to 1.8011 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
euro
|
October 16
|
1.7893
|
October 23
|
1.7979
|
October 17
|
1.7931
|
October 24
|
1.8157
|
October 18
|
1.7978
|
October 25
|
1.8028
|
October 19
|
1.7907
|
October 26
|
1.7928
|
October 20
|
1.7978
|
October 27
|
1.7965
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7937
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8011
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Russian ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average
exchange rate increased by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0180
manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian
ruble
|
October 16
|
0.0174
|
October 23
|
0.0178
|
October 17
|
0.0174
|
October 24
|
0.0181
|
October 18
|
0.0174
|
October 25
|
0.0183
|
October 19
|
0.0175
|
October 26
|
0.0182
|
October 20
|
0.0175
|
October 27
|
0.0180
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0174
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0180
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average
exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0604
manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish
lira
|
October 16
|
0.0611
|
October 23
|
0.0606
|
October 17
|
0.0609
|
October 24
|
0.0605
|
October 18
|
0.0608
|
October 25
|
0.0604
|
October 19
|
0.0607
|
October 26
|
0.0604
|
October 20
|
0.0607
|
October 27
|
0.0603
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0608
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0604
MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107322894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.