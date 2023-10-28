               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market


10/28/2023 3:11:15 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Tren reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

October 16

1.7

October 23

1.7

October 17

1.7

October 24

1.7

October 18

1.7

October 25

1.7

October 19

1.7

October 26

1.7

October 20

1.7

October 27

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0014 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0074 manat and amounted to 1.8011 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

October 16

1.7893

October 23

1.7979

October 17

1.7931

October 24

1.8157

October 18

1.7978

October 25

1.8028

October 19

1.7907

October 26

1.7928

October 20

1.7978

October 27

1.7965

Average rate per week

1.7937

Average rate per week

1.8011

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0180 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

October 16

0.0174

October 23

0.0178

October 17

0.0174

October 24

0.0181

October 18

0.0174

October 25

0.0183

October 19

0.0175

October 26

0.0182

October 20

0.0175

October 27

0.0180

Average rate per week

0.0174

Average rate per week

0.0180

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0604 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

October 16

0.0611

October 23

0.0606

October 17

0.0609

October 24

0.0605

October 18

0.0608

October 25

0.0604

October 19

0.0607

October 26

0.0604

October 20

0.0607

October 27

0.0603

Average rate per week

0.0608

Average rate per week

0.0604

MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107322894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search