Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Tren reports. The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar October 16 1.7 October 23 1.7 October 17 1.7 October 24 1.7 October 18 1.7 October 25 1.7 October 19 1.7 October 26 1.7 October 20 1.7 October 27 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0014 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0074 manat and amounted to 1.8011 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro October 16 1.7893 October 23 1.7979 October 17 1.7931 October 24 1.8157 October 18 1.7978 October 25 1.8028 October 19 1.7907 October 26 1.7928 October 20 1.7978 October 27 1.7965 Average rate per week 1.7937 Average rate per week 1.8011

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0180 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble October 16 0.0174 October 23 0.0178 October 17 0.0174 October 24 0.0181 October 18 0.0174 October 25 0.0183 October 19 0.0175 October 26 0.0182 October 20 0.0175 October 27 0.0180 Average rate per week 0.0174 Average rate per week 0.0180

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0604 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira October 16 0.0611 October 23 0.0606 October 17 0.0609 October 24 0.0605 October 18 0.0608 October 25 0.0604 October 19 0.0607 October 26 0.0604 October 20 0.0607 October 27 0.0603 Average rate per week 0.0608 Average rate per week 0.0604