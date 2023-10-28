Israel Recalls Its Diplomats From Türkiye - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Israel recalls
its diplomats from Türkiye, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
said, Trend reports.
The Foreign Minister noted that these measures are being taken
to review bilateral relations.
"Against the backdrop of the escalating tone of Türkiye's
statements, I ordered the recall of our diplomatic representatives
from Türkiye in order to reassess Israeli-Turkish relations," the
minister said.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107322890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.