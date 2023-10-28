Israel Recalls Its Diplomats From Türkiye - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Israel recalls its diplomats from Türkiye, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said, Trend reports.

The Foreign Minister noted that these measures are being taken to review bilateral relations.

"Against the backdrop of the escalating tone of Türkiye's statements, I ordered the recall of our diplomatic representatives from Türkiye in order to reassess Israeli-Turkish relations," the minister said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.