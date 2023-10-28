Families Resettled To Azerbaijan's Aghali Village Given Keys To Their Houses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Another resettlement to the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan took place today, Trend reports.

This time, 25 families (127 people) returned to their native lands, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Employees of the special mission of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region, welcomed the residents of Aghali to the“smart village”. Later, with the participation of representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the heads of families of returning residents were presented with the keys to their new homes.

To date, within the framework of the“I State Program for the Great Return,” 871 people (175 families) have settled in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district.

The resettlers will be provided with jobs in relevant institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills, they will work in various government agencies, catering establishments, construction companies, garment factories and other places.

There are all infrastructure conditions - a public service center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, public catering facilities, etc.