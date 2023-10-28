Families Resettled To Azerbaijan's Aghali Village Given Keys To Their Houses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Another
resettlement to the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district of
Azerbaijan took place today, Trend reports.
This time, 25 families (127 people) returned to their native
lands, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons.
Employees of the special mission of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan
districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region,
welcomed the residents of Aghali to the“smart village”. Later,
with the participation of representatives of the State Committee
for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the heads of
families of returning residents were presented with the keys to
their new homes.
To date, within the framework of the“I State Program for the
Great Return,” 871 people (175 families) have settled in the
village of Aghali, Zangilan district.
The resettlers will be provided with jobs in relevant
institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications
and skills, they will work in various government agencies, catering
establishments, construction companies, garment factories and other
places.
There are all infrastructure conditions - a public service
center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, public
catering facilities, etc.
