Israeli Military On High Alert, Mod Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Israeli army
units in the north of the country put on high alert, the Chief of
the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi said,
Trend reports.
"We are at a very high level of alert along the northern border
to prevent Hezbollah from attempting to harm Israeli civilians and
Defense Forces personnel," the Chief of the General Staff said.
He added that the Israeli military leadership is closely
monitoring events occurring in all directions and is ready to
respond to all kinds of incidents.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
