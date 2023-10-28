Israeli Military On High Alert, Mod Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Israeli army units in the north of the country put on high alert, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi said, Trend reports.

"We are at a very high level of alert along the northern border to prevent Hezbollah from attempting to harm Israeli civilians and Defense Forces personnel," the Chief of the General Staff said.

He added that the Israeli military leadership is closely monitoring events occurring in all directions and is ready to respond to all kinds of incidents.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.