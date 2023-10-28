Eritrea: Message Of Congratulations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
President Isaias Afwerki has sent a message of warm congratulations to President Recep Erdogan and to the people of Turkiye on the occasion of the Celebrations of the Anniversary of the Foundation of the Republic.
In his message, President Isaias underlined Eritrea's optimism for enhanced bilateral ties between the two countries and peoples, which are rooted on a historic backlog.
President Isaias also wished good health for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and success and peace for the people of the Republic of Turkiye.
