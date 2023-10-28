Arab Planning Agency Urges Coop. With Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab Planning Institute (API) underlined on Saturday it is important to work with, and share expertise and potential with the Egyptian Planning Ministry, in a bid to prop up bilateral cooperation.

Speaking to KUNA following his meeting with Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Said, Kuwait-based API's Director-General Abdullah Al-Shami said his agency is willing to offer all its available potential and programs to Egypt in all development domains.

Arrangements in this regard would be worked out and put in place in the near future, Al-Shami stressed.

On her part, the Egyptian minister said she looks forward to promoting cooperation with the API in the field of preparing research and providing consulting services and institutional backing.

She added that her meeting with the API chief aimed at bolstering cooperation between the institute and Egypt's National Development Institute. (end)

