Iran, Qatar Leaders Address Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed over the phone on Saturday the latest situation of the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, the Iranian leader said the Palestinian people need effective international support, mainly based on the unity of Muslim countries, to stop the Zionist entity's aggressions, according to a presidential release.

He called on all Muslim nations to adopt decisive, concerted and frank stances to show solidarity with the wronged Palestinian people amid unprecedentedly surging escalation due to the crimes of the Israeli occupation army.

On his part, the Qatari leader considered the ongoing happenings of Gaza "proof of the West's selective and exposed polices", adding that the Zionist entity has breached all international rules and humanitarian frameworks.

He believed that the region's countries and the Muslim world can stop the Israeli occupation's war machine, should they get united. (end)

