Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane Aid For Gazans Arrives At Egypt's Arish

CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fifth air bridge plane loaded with 10 tons of medical supplies and urgent needs arrived Saturday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport to be delivered to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Dhari Al-Mir, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Representative, said the fifth shipment of Kuwait's aid allocated to brothers in Gaza came upon the directives of His Highness the Amir.

He added that this assistance is provided by the KRCS to brothers in Palestine, referring to the continuation of the air bridge to transport humanitarian aid and food for the needy in the Strip.

This aid is "the least duty we provide to our Palestinian brothers in order to support their steadfastness and survival," he said, expressing thanks to the officials of the Kuwaiti embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian authorities, which worked to facilitate the arrival of aid.

Meanwhile, KRCS volunteer Abdullah Al-Rashidi said in a similar statement to KUNA that the assistance is primarily food and medical supplies to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Rashidi added that this aid is a duty from the Kuwaiti government and people to support "our brothers inside the Gaza Strip and to defend them from the fires of injustice and aggression of the brutal Israeli occupation".

The fifth plane was received by advisor at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Egypt Nayef Al-Tayyar, Assistant Military Attachأ© Brigadier General Saad Al-Daihani and Diplomatic Attachأ© Turki Al-Rashidi. (end) mm

