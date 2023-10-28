Jordan, Bahrain Fms Urge Gaza Aid Access

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al Zayani have called on the international community to ensure aid access to the Gaza Strip and to protect civilians in line with international law and human values.

This came during a meeting held between both ministers on Saturday as part of continued coordination and consultation about ongoing Arab efforts to stem the war on Gaza, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

They underscored the significance of joint Arab action and coordination to halt the war, and the importance of Jordan-tabled UN General Assembly resolution on the necessity of protecting civilians and fulfilling legal and humanitarian obligations, it added.

They also stressed that the central Palestinian cause should be resolved and the Palestinian people obtain their rights, including an intendent and sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 border. (end)

ab









MENAFN28102023000071011013ID1107322879