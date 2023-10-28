GCC Chief Warns Of Ground Offensive In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday denounced the Israeli occupation's military escalation in the Gaza Strip, cautioning against any ground offensive in the enclave.

He said in a press release that this escalation breaches international law and international humanitarian law as well as United Nations General Assembly (UNGS) Resolution adopted on October 27, which called for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian truce.

The GCC chief lamented that failure to find a political solution had worsened the situation and destroyed infrastructure and vital facilities in the Palestinian territory, while urging the international community, especially the UNSC, to live up to its due responsibility to achieve peace and security in the Middle East. (end)

kns









MENAFN28102023000071011013ID1107322878