Egypt Pres., UN Chief Seek Diplomatic Efforts To Stop Gaza Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abelfatah Al-Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tackled by phone on Saturday ongoing diplomatic efforts to halt the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, they discussed a recently adopted United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution aiming at reaching an immediate humanitarian truce to protect civilians and allow relief aid in Gaza in an immediate and adequate way, Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on cooperative efforts exerted by Egypt and the UN to provide protection for civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to the population of the Palestinian enclave through a UN-supervised mechanism, he added.

The UN chief spoke highly of Egypt's crucial role in this regard, as well its unwavering commitment to working positively for the sake of peace and stability. (end) ism

