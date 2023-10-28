               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Breast Cancer Survivors Do Well At Basketball Game


10/28/2023 3:06:49 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Mervat Abduldayem
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Wonderful experiences, true heroism and unyielding will were shown by breast cancer survivors, who have already started to spread women's awareness of the importance of early detection of the disease.
At Kazma Sports Club hall, the CAN team of women recovering from breast cancer defeated Soroptimist 18-16, as part of the activities of the national campaign for cancer awareness, in cooperation with the Women's Voluntary Association for Community Development. (end)
