Security Incidents Kill 2 Soldiers, Militant In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- At least two soldiers and a militant were killed in two different incidents in tribal districts of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Saturday.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least two soldiers of Pakistan military were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded in the Sarwekai area of South Waziristan tribal district in KPK.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said in a release.

Meanwhile, security forces have killed one "terrorist" and arrested two others in an Intelligence Based Operation in Tirah area of northern Khyber tribal district in KPK.

The ISPR confirmed that "after an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while two others injured in the skirmish were arrested".

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area," it added.

The security operation comes at a time when Pakistan is facing a rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

