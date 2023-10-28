Envoy: Kuwaiti Parliamentary Delegation's Visit To Rome Cements Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani Saturday commended the successful visit of the parliamentary friendship committee delegation to Rome, saying it is a pillar of Kuwaiti diplomacy to mobilize Italian parliamentary support and deepen bilateral relations.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Qahtani said the visit contributed effectively to strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries and their peoples, and showed the depth of relations between the two sides.

He referred to the 60th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic ties between Kuwait and Italy next year.

The meetings with Italy's MPs were fruitful, and included the spirit of friendship and deep talks on the distinguished diplomatic ties on all levels and means of boosting them, he noted.

He pointed out that Italian parliamentary leaders praised Kuwait's wise policy, and its fundamental role in building and strengthening stability and maintaining peace in the strategic region and the world.

The ambassador stressed the importance of the parliamentary committee delegation, lauding its efforts in highlighting the current events of common concern.

He pointed to Italy's strong position and its effective participation in liberating Kuwait.

He said Italy continued its firm solidarity with, and support to, Kuwait's legitimate demands to respect international law in terms of the conventions signed between countries that include the Khor Abdullah agreement for regulating navigation in the waterway between Kuwait and Iraq.

The delegation, led by PM Mohammad Al-Huwaila and included MPs Fares Al-Otaibi, Bader Al-Shammari and Bader Al-Enzi, concluded its visit to Rome. (end)

