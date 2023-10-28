Saudi Arabia Warns Of Israeli Occupation Aggressions On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Saturday cautioned against the Israeli occupation army's continued serious and unprovoked aggressions on the Palestinian people, especially the ground offensive into Gaza, in breach of international law.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the kingdom monitors, with extreme concern, the Israeli occupation forces' escalation in the Gaza Strip, which places regional and international stability, peace and security in jeopardy.

The ministry also voiced its condemnation of any ground offensive by Israeli occupation forces, which would jeopardize civilians and subject them to further risks and inhumane conditions.

It, further, called on the international community to shoulder its due responsibilities by acting to immediately halt this military operation in line with United Nations General Assembly Resolution adopted on October 27. (end)

