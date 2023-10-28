Abbas Calls Emergency Arab Summit To Stop Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 28 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Saturday called on the leaders of Arab countries to hold an emergency Arab summit to stop the Israeli "brutal aggression" against the Palestinian people.Abbas called for a summit during a meeting at the presidential HQ in Ramallah. He stressed that the Palestinian issue is going through "extremely" delicate and difficult circumstances with the Israeli ongoing war on Gaza "in full view of the world."Abbas stated that the death toll in besieged Gaza from Israeli bombardment has topped 7,500 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women. The number of wounded has reached about 20,000, while thousands are feared to be under the rubble.He urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop the "waterfall of Palestinian blood," calling on the Palestinian people to unite, support each other and "stand firm on the land of Palestine in the face of this criminal war waged by the war machine of the Israeli occupation forces against our people in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem."He added, "In these critical moments, I say to our people that we will rebuild everything that the occupation destroyed in the Gaza Strip and that Gaza will remain an integral part of the Palestinian state alongside the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and a thorn in the side of the aggressors, and Jerusalem will remain our eternal capital with its Islamic and Christian sanctities."