Israeli Shell Hit UNIFIL HQ In Southern Lebanon

Beirut, October 28 (Petra) -- UNIFIL official spokesman Andrea Tenenti said a shell fell Saturday in the UNIFIL HQ in Naqoura and caused damage to the building without exploding and causing.Tenenti added that the shell was removed, and an investigation is underway to find out the source of the attack.He added: "This is not the first time that a missile has hit our headquarters, as many of our other sites have been damaged in the past three weeks," noting that such incidents are a "stark" reminder of the fragile, tense and highly volatile environment in which peacekeepers are working at present.Tenenti urged all parties to cease fire immediately, calling on the parties to the ongoing conflict to stop any actions that endanger the safety and security of civilians or UN personnel, especially since these actions may constitute violations of international law.