London Mayor Calls Ceasefire In Besieged Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, October 28 (Petra) -- Prominent figures in the British Labour Party, including the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the Leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, and the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, called for a complete ceasefire in Gaza.Sky News reported that the Leader of the British Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is under increasing pressure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza after several senior figures in the Labour Party defected from his ranks to challenge his position in which he supports only a humanitarian truce and not a ceasefire.Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yousef called for a ceasefire, sending a message to the heads of political parties in the UK and asking them to work for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.